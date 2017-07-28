Yes bring in Steve Howe’s son Dylan for Yestival tour dates

Steve Howe’s son Dylan will join the Yes rhythm section for their upcoming North American tour.

He’ll team up with drummer Alan White to create a “twin drum powerhouse” on the live Yestival dates, which will kick off on August 4 at the White Oak Amphitheatre, North Carolina.

White says: “It’s a pleasure for me to welcome Dylan Howe to the Yes stage. I’ve known Dylan for most of his life and I’m proud to think I’ve helped to be an inspiration in his musical journey.

“I’m very much looking forward to performing with him this summer for the upcoming Yes tour.”

Dylan Howe says he’s “honoured and fortunate” to get the opportunity to tour with the band and adds: “This to me is, quite possibly, the musical zenith of my career – my love for this music and the great musicianship that runs through it has always been a massive inspiration to me.

“Bill Bruford and Alan’s drumming is why I started playing the drums in the first place, and to have the opportunity to honour their great contribution to drumming while playing alongside Alan with my brilliant father and this outstanding lineup is a dream come true for me.”

Yes will be joined on the road by Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy – view a teaser tour video, along with a list of the live dates, below.

Aug 04: Greensboro White Oak Amphitheatre, NC

Aug 05: Boone Holmes Convocation Center, NC

Aug 07: Baltimore Pier Six Concert Pavilion, MD

Aug 08: Upper Darby Tower Theatre, PA

Aug 10: Mashantucket Grand Theater, CT

Aug 11: Brooklyn Ford Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 12: Holmdel PNC Bank Center, NJ

Aug 14: Hershey Theatre, PA

Aug 16: Greensburg The Palace Theatre, PA

Aug 17: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 19: Elgin Festival Park, IL

Aug 20: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion, OH

Aug 22: Oklahoma City The Zoo Amphitheatre, OK

Aug 23: Sugar Land Smart Financial Centre, TX

Aug 25: Phoenix Celebrity Theatre, AZ

Aug 26: Las Vegas The Joint @ Hard Rock Hotel And Casino, NV

Aug 28: San Diego Balboa Theatre, CA

Aug 29: Los Angeles Microsoft Theater, CA

Aug 31: Reno Grand Sierra Resort, NV

Sep 01: San Francisco Warfield Theatre, CA

Sep 03: Tulalip Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 05: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC

Sep 07: Edmonton Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, AB

Sep 08: Calgary Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, AB

Sep 11: Moorhead Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheatre, MN

Sep 12: Cedar Rapids McGrath Amphitheatre, IA

Sep 14: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Sep 15: Rochester Roc Dome Arena, NY

Sep 17: Boston The Wilbur Theatre, MA

Sep 18: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Sep 19: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Yes members talk us through their tumultuous Hall Of Fame induction