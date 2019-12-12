Winter is here! Grab a bargain on the Game Of Thrones whisky range

In HBO's smash hit series Game Of Thrones, they say that "Winter is coming." Well, let's face it – winter is definitely here, making it the perfect time to treat yourself to a winter warmer.

Thankfully, Amazon have taken note and have cut the prices across the full range of Game Of Thrones whiskies, which would also make a fab Christmas gift.

My advice would be to get in quick, as these are sure to be snapped up in less time than it took Daenerys and Drogon to raze King's Landing to the ground!

The bottles of Clynelish, Talisker, Singleton, Royal Lochnagar, Cardhu, Lagavulin and Dalwhinnie are named after all seven Game Of Thrones Houses, while the Oban Little Bay Reserve was branded in black to celebrate The Night’s Watch.

Along with the core range of Game Of Thrones bottles, Amazon have also cut the prices on the GoT Johnnie Walker blends: White Walker, A Song Of Ice and A Song Of Fire.

Check out some of the fantastic deals below.

Clynelish Reserve - House Tyrell: Was £48 now £41.99

This is one of the best single malt whiskies in the Game Of Thrones range in our opinion. There's no age statement, which is a shame, but at 51.2% ABV, it packs a flavour punch and still has that lovely signature Clynelish waxiness.View Deal

Talisker Select Reserve - House Greyjoy: Was £48 now £40.49

We love a drop of Talisker and this is another winner in the Game Of Thrones series. The standard 10 year old is always a dependable dram, but this Select Reserve gives you a different experience from the famous Isle Of Skye distillery. One for the peatheads!View Deal

Singleton of Glendullan - House Tully: Was £38 now £32.99

If you like your drams without peat and are a fan of apple, vanilla, cinnamon and orange, then this could be the dram for you. Easy going and full of flavour. Definitely one to add to your collection.View Deal

Royal Lochnagar 12 - House Baratheon: Was £38 now £31.99

The first of the Game Of Thrones range to carry an age statement is this tasty drop from the Royal Lochnagar distillery in the Scottish Highlands. Citrus peel, custard notes and some sweet barley sugars come though on the palate making this a great value dram.View Deal

Cardhu Gold Reserve - House Targaryen: Available for £47.99

Cardhu from the Speyside region of Scotland is known for its malty character, with this bottle of Gold Reserve filled with oodles of toffee, cinnamon, apple and chocolate notes. It's also worth taking a look at their standard 12 year old as an alternative.View Deal

Lagavulin 9 - House Lannister: Was £65 now £57.49

In our opinion, whisky from Lagavulin is heard to beat - and if you're ever on the island of Islay, a warehouse tasting at the distillery is essential. This 9 year old has a different character from the 8, 12 and 16 years old Lagavulins, making it one to savour and explore.View Deal

Dalwhinnie Winter's Frost - House Stark: Was £48 now £40.49

Dalwhinnie produce a standard 15 year old which is well worth exploring if you get the chance, but this Winter's Frost expression is something a bit different. Dive in and you'll find loads of fruit notes alongside a spicy warmth. View Deal

Oban Little Bay Reserve - Night's Watch: Was £65 now £54.99

This one really stands out on your whisky shelf thanks to its striking all-black presentation. Luckily, the juice in the bottle is just as good and carries a whiff of smoke, but not the heavy peat that can be found in whiskies from Lagavulin, Ardbeg and Laphroaig.View Deal