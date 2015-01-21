Wilko confirms comeback show

Wilko Johnson has confirmed his comeback show after being cured of the cancer that was expected to kill him.

The former Dr Feelgood guitarist will perform a fundraising show for Addenbrooke’s hospital, where he received the pioneering surgery that saved his life.

His first full-length concert since he underwent the procedure takes place at the Junction, Cambridge, on March 6. Tickets go on sale at 9am on January 23 (Friday).

Johnson announced in early 2013 that he’d been diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer and was expected to be dead by October of that year. Doctors became curious at his relatively good health after the date had passed and, he underwent a groundbreaking operation in May 2014.

In November last year he admitted he was struggling to accept he’d survived, saying: “I’d dealt with this last year by absolutely accepting, never entertaining false hope, never pursuing any cures or anything. I thought, ‘I’m going to go and I’m going to make the most of what I’ve got left.’

“Then suddenly, bang! That’s all changed. It’s hard readjusting my mind to the fact I’m still here.”

Last month Johnson vowed to play a fundraiser for Addenbrooke’s “as a tiny, tiny gesture of thanks for what they did for me.”

Going Back Home – the collaborative album with Roger Daltrey that he thought would be his final project – was named Album Of The Year at the 2014 Classic Rock Roll Of Honour awards. Daltrey has said he hopes they can make a follow-up.

Johnson is featured in the current edition of The Blues Magazine, on sale now.