Wild Lies premiere Save Your Breath video

Wild Lies have released a video for their track Save Your Breath.
It’s been taken from the band’s debut album Prison Of Sins which will arrive on September 22 via Wild Recordings.
Lead singer Matt Polley says of the track: “No matter who, why or how many people put you down, they can save their breath as you are not listening!
“You can rise above the negativity to make your own decisions as to the way you want to live your life.”
Prison Of Sins is now available for pre-order, while the band have also announced that they’ll support Lynch Mob for a handful of shows in the UK in November.
Find the tour dates, along with the Save Your Breath video and Prison Of Sins tracklist below.
Wild Lies Prison Of Sins tracklist
- Voices
- Warhead
- Heart Cry
- Inner Lizard
- My Robot
- Six Walls Down
- Mason’s Vial
- Save Your Breath
- Submission
- Your Last Mistake
- Poltergeist
Wild Lies UK tour dates with Lynch Mob
Nov 09: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms
Nov 10: Sheffield Corporation
Nov 11: London Islington Academy