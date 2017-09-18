Ghost look to 2018 for new album release

Ghost are looking to release their fourth studio album in April next year, according to frontman Tobias Forge - aka Papa Emeritus.

He revealed the band’s plans at the German edition of the Metal Hammer Awards on Friday evening, where Ghost picked up the Metal Anthem award.

He said (via Blabbermouth): “We’ve been in the studio for about a month now and by the end of the year, if everything goes according to plan, we’re going to have a new album. Not out, but we’re going to have a new record mixed and delivered. Hopefully that means that we’re going to have a new album out by April.”

He previously revealed that he wanted the follow-up to 2015’s Meliora to be “more apocalyptic” and added: “It’s a pick and mix of a lot of different ideas and stuff laying around – a lot of new stuff being added to the pile.

“It’s a constant thinking ahead, and now, I’m thinking about album No.5, because there are songs coming out now or coming up being written that I feel like that won’t fit into the new album, so I’ll put that one on to the next one instead.”

Last month, Ghost released a video for Meliora track He Is. They have two shows scheduled for later this month. They’ll play at Stockholm’s Grona Lund on September 29 and Gothenburg’s Liseberg Tivoli on September 30.

