White Willow's fourth album Storm Season to be remastered and reissued in December

2004's fourth studio album Storm Season is the latest reissue from cult Norwegian prog rockers White Willow, who are having their first six (of seven) albums reissued through Karisma Records. The album is released on the label on December 13.

Thus far the band have had 1996 debut album Ignis Fatuus, 1997 follow-up Ex Tenebris and 2000's Sacrament all issued through the label.

Storm Season was released in 2004 and saw the band move in a heavier direction, melding metal with their more traditional prog and folk, and subsequently became the first White Willow album to sell over 10,000 copies.

"We wanted to create an album that felt like a storm—a reflection of the turmoil in the world with climate change and political unrest, and also within our own lives," explains founding member Jacob Holm-Lupo (Solstein, Donner, The Opium Cartel).

Holm-Lupo has overseen the remastering of the new reissue, which features brand new artwork (the album was reissued on vinyl back in 2015 with the original artwork).

Storm Season will be available as a limited edition LP in stormy marble vinyl, as well as in CD format.

Pre-order Storm Season.

(Image credit: Karisma Records)

White Willow: Storm Season

1. Chemical Sunset

2. Sally Left

3. Endless Science

4. Soulburn

5. Insomnia

6. Storm Season

7. Nightside of Eden