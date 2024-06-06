White Willow reissue series reaches halfway point with 2000's Sacrament

Norwegian prog rockers White Willow, who are having their first six (of seven) albums reissued through Karisma Records, have reached the halfway point with the release of 2000's Sacrament album on July 5.

It follows the previously released 1996 debut album Ignis Fatuus released back in November last year and second album Ex Tenebris which was reissued in April, and will be the very first time the album has been released on vinyl.

"Sacrament is the first album where I think we did everything really well," reveals founding member Jacob Holm-Lupo (Solstein, Donner, The Opium Cartel).

Sacrament was recorded over a lengthy period of time, due to Holm-Lupo holding down a full-time job at the time of recording, but the album left the band feeling "energized and believed totally in the material they were working on."

With progressive music beginning to emerge as a musical force once again. Sacrament benefitted from more mainstream interest, receiving "glowing reviews world-wide and healthy sales figures, it also received some mainstream recognition."

Sacrament will be available with its original artwork (which you can see below) on vinyl including a limited edition white vinyl edition, as well as CD and digital formats.

Pre-order Sacrament.

(Image credit: Karisma Records)

White Willow: Sacrament

1. Anamnesis

2. Paper Moon

3. The Crucible

4. The Last Rose of Summer

5. Gnostalgia

6. The Reach