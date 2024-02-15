White Willow to reissue second album Ex Tenebris in April

1997's Ex Tenebris is the latest reissue from Norwegian prog rockers White Willow, who are having their first six (of seven) albums reissued through Karisma Records.

The band had 1996 debut album Ignis Fatuus released back in November and their second album Ex Tenebris will be released in April.

Given that White Willow had disbanded following the release of their debut album, what would become Ex Tenebris started life as a solo album for founding member Jacob Holm-Lupo (Solstein, Donner, The Opium Cartel), but eventually evolved into a new White Willow album.

The album presented a darker, more stripped back sound for the band, moving away from the crumhorns and renaissance vocals oif their band's original sound.

Ex Tenebris has been remastered by mainstay Holm-Lupo, who formed White Willow in 1992 with keyboard player Jan Tariq Rahman. The band's line-up has fluctuated over the years, with only Holm-Lupo the sole remaining original member, although keyboard player Lars Fredrik Frøislie (Wobbler) has been a mainstay since 2001.

Following Ex Tenebris (1998), Sacrament (2000), Storm Season (2004), Signal To Noise (2006) and Terminal Twilight (2011) will also be reissued. There is no current mention as to whether 2016's Future Hopes will also be reissued at a later date.

The reissue will be available on CD, digital and limited edition double LP in transparent blue vinyl.features the original classic cover art, which you can view below, and the tracklisting, which has a slight variation in the track order of the CD and LP versions.

Pre-order Ex-Tenebris.

(Image credit: Karisma Records)

White Willow: Ex Tenebris

CD

1.Leaving the House of Thanatos

2. The Book of Love

3. Soteriology

4. Helen and Simon Magus

5. Thirteen Days

6. A Strange Procession

7. A Dance of Shadows

LP

1.Leaving the House of Thanatos

2. The Book of Love

3. Helen and Simon Magus

4. Thirteen Days

5. Soteriology

6. A Strange Procession

7. A Dance of Shadows