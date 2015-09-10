White-Gluz stars in Kamelot video

Arch Enemy singer Alissa White-Gluz stars in Kamelot’s video for their track Liar Liar (Wasteland Monarchy).
The song is taken from Kamelot’s latest album Haven, which was released in May via Napalm Records. As well as White-Gluz, Nightwish’s Troy Donockley and Charlotte Wessels of Delain guest on the album.
Napalm Records say: “The video takes the listener into the outside environment of this dystopian world. Where the citizen is zero and only the privileged live in a lavish lifestyle. Surveillance over society is everywhere, even a fly on the wall can be the watching eyes of the monarchy. Only a revolution will make a change.”
Kamelot are on tour, with dates across Europe and a Japanese festival show on the cards.
KAMELOT TOUR DATES
Sep 17: Paris La Cigale, France
Sep 18: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Sep 19: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland
Sep 20: Bochum Zeche, Germany
Sep 22: Berlin Postbahnhof am Ostbahnhof, Germany
Sep 24: Rodovre Kulturhuset Viften, Denmark
Sep 25: Gothenburg Tradgar’n, Sweden
Sep 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Sep 27: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden
Sep 29: Jyvaskyla Lutakko, Finland
Oct 01: Joensuu Kerubi, Finland
Oct 02: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland
Oct 03: Helsinki Circus, Finland
Oct 05: Vilnius Forum Palace, Lithuania
Oct 06: Warsaw Club Progresja, Poland
Oct 08: Milan Live Music Club, Italy
Oct 10: Tokyo Loud Park Festival, Japan
Oct 13: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France
Oct 14: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France
Oct 16: Tilburg Poppodium 013, Netherlands