White-Gluz stars in Kamelot video

Arch Enemy singer Alissa White-Gluz stars in Kamelot’s video for their track Liar Liar (Wasteland Monarchy).

The song is taken from Kamelot’s latest album Haven, which was released in May via Napalm Records. As well as White-Gluz, Nightwish’s Troy Donockley and Charlotte Wessels of Delain guest on the album.

Napalm Records say: “The video takes the listener into the outside environment of this dystopian world. Where the citizen is zero and only the privileged live in a lavish lifestyle. Surveillance over society is everywhere, even a fly on the wall can be the watching eyes of the monarchy. Only a revolution will make a change.”

Kamelot are on tour, with dates across Europe and a Japanese festival show on the cards.

Sep 17: Paris La Cigale, France

Sep 18: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Sep 19: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Sep 20: Bochum Zeche, Germany

Sep 22: Berlin Postbahnhof am Ostbahnhof, Germany

Sep 24: Rodovre Kulturhuset Viften, Denmark

Sep 25: Gothenburg Tradgar’n, Sweden

Sep 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Sep 27: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden

Sep 29: Jyvaskyla Lutakko, Finland

Oct 01: Joensuu Kerubi, Finland

Oct 02: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland

Oct 03: Helsinki Circus, Finland

Oct 05: Vilnius Forum Palace, Lithuania

Oct 06: Warsaw Club Progresja, Poland

Oct 08: Milan Live Music Club, Italy

Oct 10: Tokyo Loud Park Festival, Japan

Oct 13: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Oct 14: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France

Oct 16: Tilburg Poppodium 013, Netherlands