Kamelot to launch Haven in May

US symphonic metal outfit Kamelot have announced details of their 11th album, Haven.

The follow-up to 2012’s Silverthorn will be launched across Europe on May 8 after they inked a deal with Napalm Records.

Guitarist Thomas Youngblood says: “There is a grey cloud that is forming over our world. We are here to find that silver lining with an album that is both dark and melancholy, yet uplifting – and giving the listener a Haven in a world gone mad.”

Along with the standard release, a deluxe version comes with a bonus disc featuring 15 extra tracks including alternative versions of songs from the main album.

Kamelot tour the UK in March including an appearance at Hammerfest VII:

Mar 12: Dublin The Button Factory

Mar 13: Pwllheli Hammerfest VII

Mar 14: London O2 Academy Islington

Haven tracklist

Fallen Star 2. Insomnia 3. Citizen Zero 4. Veil Of Elysium 5. Under Grey Skies 6. My Therapy 7. Ecclesia 8. End Of Innocence 9. Beautiful Apocalypse 10. Liar Liar (Wasteland Monarchy) 11. Here’s To The Fall 12. Revolution 13. Haven

Bonus disc