Slipknot suffer oldie taste test

Slipknot have faced a senior citizens’ taste test – and escaped with a possible pass mark.

Corey Taylor and co are the subject of the latest Elders React video clip, where a panel of older people are asked to watch the band in action.

First reactions run from “It gives me a headache” and “I can hear a father or mother saying, is this my child?’ to “They’re really going for it” and “They’re jumping, boy I’ll tell ya.”

Asked if they’d attend a Slipknot show after what they’ve seen, four reply with a straight “no,” but one says she’d go “if I took a couple of aspirins.”

However, the last panellist enthuses: “I’d love to, but my body’s too broken now. My whole love of live music is revived again!”

Slipknot – who launched their long-awaited video for Killpop this week – headline Download at Donington on June 12 as part of a European festival tour:

Jun 11: Greenfield, Switzerland

Jun 12: Download, UK

Jun 14: Novarock, Austria

Jun 16: Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 19: Hellfest, France

Jun 20: Graspop, Belgium