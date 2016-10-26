Protest The Hero stream new track Harbinger

Protest The Hero have made their song Harbinger available to stream.

The track is lifted from their forthcoming Ep Pacific Myth – their first material since 2013 studio album Volition – and it’ll feature six new tracks along with instrumental versions.

The songs were previously only available to subscribers to the band’s Pacific Myth platform – but the songs have now been remixed and remastered for a wider audience. The package will get its official retail release on November 18.

Protest The Hero said: “A giant thank you first to all of our subscribers – you made this album possible and put an extra jump in our step the entire way. We hope you enjoy the extra treats we dropped on you today to say thanks.

“Another thank you to all those non-subscribers who have held out until now. If these truly are your first listens to the album – yeah right you friggin’ pirates – we hope you enjoy.”

Those who pre-order the EP get an instant download of Harbinger. It’s available via Bandcamp and through Protest The Hero’s online store, where Pacific Myth is available in a variety of bundle packages.

The band are scheduled to tour Canada in December. They’ll then support August Burns Red on their Messengers 10 year Anniversary Tour in North America through next January and February.

Pacific Myth artwork

Protest The Hero Pacific Myth tracklist

Tidal Ragged Tooth Cold Water Cataract Harbinger Caravan Tidal (Instrumental) Ragged Tooth (Instrumental) Cold Water (Instrumental) Cataract (Instrumental) Harbinger (Instrumental) Caravan (Instrumental)

Dec 08: Vancouver Vogue Theatre

Dec 09: Kelowna Level Nightclub

Dec 10: Edmonton The Starlite Room

Dec 11: Calgary marquee Beer Market & Stage

Dec 12: Saskatoon Louis’

Dec 14: Winnipeg The Garrick Centre

Dec 15: Thunder Bay Crocks

Dec 16: Timmins The Working Class

Dec 17: Greater Sudbury Events Center

Dec 18: Toronto Danforth Music Hall

Jan 04: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Jan 05: Silversprings Fillmore Silver Springs, MD

Jan 06: New York Playstation Theatre, NY

Jan 08: Montreal Metrpolis, QC

Jan 09: London Music Hall, ON

Jan 11: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI

Jan 12: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Jan 13: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Jan 14: Milwaukee Rave, WI

Jan 15: Minneapolis Cabooze, MN

Jan 16: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Jan 17: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Jan 18: Salt Lake City Complex, UT

Jan 20: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Jan 21: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Jan 22: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Jan 24: Los Angeles Belasco Theater, CA

Jan 25: Santa Ana Observatory, CA

Jan 26: San Diego Soma, CA

Jan 27: Tucson Rock, AZ

Jan 30: San Antonio Alamo City Hall, TX

Jan 31: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Feb 01: Houston Numbers, TX

Feb 02: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

Feb 03: Orlando House Of Blues, FL

Feb 04: Revolution Lauderdale, FL

Feb 06: Tampa State Theatre, FL

Feb 07: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Feb 08: Nashville Rocketown, TN

Feb 09: Richmond National, VA

Feb 10: Norfolk Norva, VA

Feb 11: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Feb 14: Cincinnati Bogarts, OH

Feb 15: Pittsburgh Mr Smalls, PA

Feb 17: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

