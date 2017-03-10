Feeder to reissue Renegades and Generation Freakshow

Feeder have announced that they’ll re-release their albums Renegades and Generation Freakshow later this month.

Cooking Vinyl will reissue 2010’s Renegades and 2012’s Generation Freakshow on March 24. Both had previously been available through the band’s own Big Teeth label, but had been unavailable physically and digitally for some time.

Both will feature the full albums along with bonus tracks and b-sides.

The releases coincide with Feeder’s upcoming 10-date UK tour, which kicks off on March 24 in Liverpool and wraps up on April 6 in York.

The band also recently launched a video for Another Day On Earth, which featured on Grant Nicholas, Taka Hirose and Karl Brazil’s 2016 album All Bright Electric. Watch it below.

Speaking about the promo, Nicholas says: “This was definitely the coldest and most demanding video I have ever done.

“It was shot in the beautiful surroundings of Snowdonia National Park in North Wales on a freezing January day. It was a cold and physically draining day, but at the same time enjoyable to be in such a spectacular place and with a great crew.

“It is kind of a message about how alone and isolated we can sometimes feel in this world which can take you to a dark and lonely place.”

Find the tracklists and artwork for Renegades and Generation Freakshow below, along with a full list of Feeder’s tour dates.

Feeder Renegades tracklist

White Lines Call Out Renegades Sentimental This Town Down To The River Home Barking Dogs City In A Rut Left Foot Right The End With Time Goes By (Bonus) Godhead (Bonus) In Times Of Crisis (Bonus) All I Ever Wanted (Bonus) Fallen (Bonus) Sending Out Waves (Bonus) Side By Side (Bonus)

Feeder Generation Freakshow tracklist

Oh My Borders Idaho Hey Johnny Quiet Sunrise Generation Freakshow Tiny Minds in All Honesty Headstrong Fools Can’t Sleep Children Of The Sun (Bonus) Sky Life (Bonus) Miles High (Bonus) No Light (Bonus) Arms (Bonus) Coast To Coast (Bonus) Along The Avenues (Bonus) Find A Place (Bonus) Stay If You Want To (Bonus)

Feeder 2017 UK tour

Mar 24: Liverpool Academy

Mar 25: Edinburgh Queen’s Hall

Mar 27: Cambridge Junction

Mar 28: Southampton Guildhall

Mar 30: Keele University

Mar 31: Sheffield Leadmill

Apr 02: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Apr 03: Oxford Academy

Apr 05: Coventry Empire

Apr 06: York Barbican

My life in 10 songs by Feeder's Grant Nicholas