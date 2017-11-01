Black Label Society announce 2018 European tour

Black Label Society have announced a European tour for 2018.

Zack Wylde and co will play a total of 23 dates throughout March and April in support of their upcoming album Grimmest Hits, which will arrive on January 19 via Spinefarm Records.

Tickets for the shows, which includes an appearance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on April 5, will go on sale this Friday (November 3).

Last month, Black Label Society launched a video for new track Room Of Nightmares, with Wylde saying: “In between the breaks and in between my nail appointments, the shaving of my legs – we’ve actually made another Black Label album. So that’ll be coming out in the new year.

“We gotta pick our spots where we want to put records in there. So the whole thing is, we were in The Black Vatican, we made another album so that’ll be coming out in the new year and then the Black Label Armada will start rolling in the new year.”

Grimmest Hits is now available for pre-order. See the cover art, tracklist and the band’s tour dates below.

Mar 08: Paris Bataclan, France

Mar 09: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Mar 10: Vitoria JimmyJazz, Spain

Mar 11: Santiago De Compestela Capitol, Spain

Mar 13: Madrid Riviera, Spain

Mar 14: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Mar 16: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Mar 17: Telfs Rathaussaal, Austria

Mar 18: Prague Mala Sportovni Hala, Czech Republic

Mar 20: Krakow Studio, Poland

Mar 21: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Mar 23: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Mar 24: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Mar 25: Pratteln Konzertfabrik Z7, Switzerland

Mar 27: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Mar 28: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Mar 29: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Mar 30: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 31: Antwerp TRIX, Belgium

Apr 03: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Apr 05: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Apr 07: Dublin Tivoli, Ireland

Apr 08: Belfast Limelight, UK

Black Label Society Grimmest Hits tracklist

Trampled Down Below Seasons Of The Falter The Betrayal All That Once Shined The Only Words Room Of Nightmares A Love Unreal Disbelief The Day That Heaven Had Gone Away Illusions Of Peace Bury Your Sorrow Nothing Left To Say

