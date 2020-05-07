Weezer hail frontline workers in lockdown video for new single Hero

Weezer have released a lockdown video for their new single Hero.

It’s the first taste of new material from the band since The End Of The Game debuted at the end of 2019.

For the video, the band recruited an army of fans who pass on a letter written by frontman Rivers Cuomo in which he praises those on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic, and those who go out of their way to help others.

The band say: “This one is for the stay at home dreamers, the zoom graduators, the sourdough bakers, and the essential workers.”

Weezer have also announced that they’ve had to push back the release of their new studio album Van Weezer, which was scheduled to launch later this month.

Weezer say: “With the good news, comes the bad: unfortunately we're going to have to delay the release of Van Weezer. As you know, coronavirus has put a crimp in many well-laid plans. Van Weezer has been no exception.

“And because we don't want to give another release date until we're absolutely sure of it, we'll just say, ‘stay tuned for more info.’

“In the meantime, we’re working hard on getting you all the new Weezer you can handle including music and more surprises getting announced later this week.”

Van Weezer was produced by Suzy Shinn and takes its inspiration from the band’s love of rock and heavy metal – and Cuomo can be seen sporting a Kiss t-shirt in the new video.