Wednesday 13 plots Halloween shows

Wednesday 13 has announced that he’s coming back to the UK for three Halloween shows.

The former Murderdoll’s man has played spooky shows in London before, but this year has decided to also perform sets in Manchester and London.

He says: “We can’t wait to return to the UK again this October just in time for Halloween. The past few years we’ve been doing two nights in London on Halloween to celebrate the anniversary of past releases.

“This year, I wanted to change it up and do three bigger shows in three different places. These will be the ultimate Halloween Wednesday 13 shows, so expect the unexpected.”

Wednesday 13 will play tracks from his latest album titled Condolences which was released earlier this month.

He told Metal Hammer: “The way we sound these days is our natural progression – if you listen to the last record, we were heading this way.

“Over the last eight years, I’ve been such a metalhead, constantly listening to heavy stuff, so that’s translated into the music. I’ve always mixed in metal riffs with the horror punk but Condolences is definitely heavier and it’s probably going to continue like that for the next four records, too.”

Tickets for the three Halloween shows will go on sale from June 16 (Friday) via Live Nation. See a list of the tour dates below. Courtesans will provide support on all three performances.

Wednesday 13 2017 UK Halloween shows

Oct 26: Manchester Club Academy

Oct 27: Glasgow Garage

Oct 28: London O2 Islington Academy

