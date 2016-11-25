Wednesday 13 announces Undead Unplugged UK tour

Wednesday 13 has announced an Undead Unplugged 2017 UK tour.

He’ll play dates across the UK next year, with the shows getting underway in February.

They’ll follow performances in North America and come just before he heads to Australia for several gigs.

Wednesday 13 will play acoustic tracks from his career and recount his tales from life on the road. He’ll be supported by his country side project Bourbon Crow.

Speaking about the UK leg of the road trip, Wednesday 13 says: “I’m so excited to bring my Undead Unplugged show back to the UK, as this is where it all started.

“Not only is it my unplugged show, it will feature a set from my side project, Bourbon Crow this time round. These shows are like a storytellers’ set, plus we have questions and answers with the audience and a long list of songs from over the past two decades.

“These shows are always so personal and intimate with the fans, so I can’t wait for February.”

A full tour itinerary can be seen below, with the new UK dates highlighted in bold.

In September, Wednesday 13 said he’d welcome a Murderdolls reunion – but only if it was something fans really wanted to see.

He’s currently working on his seventh album which will be titled Condolences. It’s set to be released in 2017.

Wednesday 13 Undead Unplugged 2017 tour

Jan 05: Berwyn Wire, IL

Jan 06: Cleveland The Agora Theater, OH

Jan 07: Flint The Machine Shop, MI

Jan 08: Huntington V Club, WV

Jan 10: Louisville Cure Lounge, KY

Jan 11: Nashville Exit In, TN

Jan 12: Atlanta The Masquerade Purgatory, GA

Jan 13: Knoxville The Concourse At The International, TN

Jan 14: Spartanburg Ground Zero-|, SC

Jan 15: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC

Jan 17: Beckley Muncheez, WV

Jan 18: Baltimore The Sidebar, MD

Jan 19: Harrisburg HMAC, PA

Jan 20: Wilmington Bar XIII, DE

Jan 21: Philadelphia The Grape Room, PA

Jan 22: New York The Studio At Webster Hall, NY

Jan 24: Webster Harmony House, NY

Jan 25: Syracuse The Lost Horizon, NY

Jan 26: Montreal Dungeon Works, QC

Jan 27: Ottawa Brass Monkey, ON

Jan 28: Toronto Rockpile, ON

Feb 22: Newcastle University, UK

Feb 23: Glasgow Cathouse, UK

Feb 24: Leeds Key Club, UK

Feb 25: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Feb 26: Manchester Ruby Lounge, UK

Feb 28: Norwich Owl Sanctuary, UK

Mar 01: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms, UK

Mar 02: Bristol Thekla, UK

Mar 03: Southhampton Talking Heads, UK

Mar 04: London Underworld, UK

Mar 23: Brisbane The Brightside, Australia

Mar 24: Sydney Oxford Arts Factory, Australia

Mar 25: Melbourne Corner Hotel, Australia