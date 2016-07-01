Trending

Wednesday 13 album Condolences to be released in 2017

By Metal Hammer  

Former Murderdolls frontman Wednesday 13 will begin recording his 7th album next month ahead of tour

Wednesday 13 will begin recording his seventh album next month in preparation for a 2017 release.

The former Murderdolls frontman has already given the album a title. Condolences will be the follow-up to 2015’s Monsters Of The Universe.

He will hit the studio with producer Chris ‘Zeuss’ Harris, who also worked on 2010 Murderdolls album Women & Children Last.

Wednesday 13 says: “I can’t tell you how excited we are to work with Zeuss again. We’ve been talking about it for years and now we’re gonna finally make it happen.

“We had such a great time working with him on the Murderdolls album a while back. This will be our heaviest album to date and I can’t wait to see what we come up with working alongside Zeuss.”

Wednesday 13 has also announced a run of tour dates, including two appearances in London on the Halloween weekend.

He’ll also release live DVD Dead: Live later this year, featuring live, acoustic, and backstage footage from previous tours.

Wednesday 13 2016 tour dates

Sep 08: Spokane The Pin, WA
Sep 09: Seattle El Corazon, WA
Sep 11: Idaho Falls Falls Venue, ID
Sep 13: Billings Pub Station, MT
Sep 14: Colorado Springs Sunshine Studios, CO
Sep 15: Denver Marquis Theater, CO
Sep 16: Iowa City Gabes, IA
Sep 17: Chesterfield Diesel Lounge, MI
Sep 18: Cleveland The Agora Theater, OH
Sep 19: Indianapolis Emerson Theater, IN
Sep 20: Columbus Skully’s Music Diner, OH
Sep 22: Toronto Rockpile, ON
Sep 23: Toronto Rockpile, ON
Sep 24: Ottawa The Brass Monkey, ON
Sep 25: Webster Harmony House, NY
Sep 27: New York Marlin Room at Webster Hall, NY
Sep 29: Long Branch Brighton Bar, NJ
Sep 30: Duncannon Tubby’s Nightclub, PA
Oct 01: Philadelphia Hard Rock Cafe, PA
Oct 02: Sinking Spring Shock Fest, PA
Oct 04: Boonesboro G Boones, MD
Oct 05: Charlotte Amos’ Southend , NC
Oct 06: Huntington V Club, WV
Oct 07: Knoxville The Concourse at The International, TN
Oct 08: Spartanburg Ground Zero, SC
Oct 09: Atlanta Purgatory at The Masquerade, GA
Oct 11: Jacksonville Jack Rabbits, FL
Oct 12: Tallahassee Sidebar Theater, FL
Oct 13: St Petersburg The State Theatre, FL
Oct 15: San Antonio The Korova, TX
Oct 16: Austin Dirty Dog Bar, TX
Oct 20: Gallup Juggernaut Lounge, NM
Oct 21: Mesa Club Red, AZ
Oct 22: Las Vegas Vampd, NV
Oct 28: London The Garage, UK
Oct 29: London The Garage, UK
Oct 31: West Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA

