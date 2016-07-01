Wednesday 13 album Condolences to be released in 2017

Wednesday 13 will begin recording his seventh album next month in preparation for a 2017 release.

The former Murderdolls frontman has already given the album a title. Condolences will be the follow-up to 2015’s Monsters Of The Universe.

He will hit the studio with producer Chris ‘Zeuss’ Harris, who also worked on 2010 Murderdolls album Women & Children Last.

Wednesday 13 says: “I can’t tell you how excited we are to work with Zeuss again. We’ve been talking about it for years and now we’re gonna finally make it happen.

“We had such a great time working with him on the Murderdolls album a while back. This will be our heaviest album to date and I can’t wait to see what we come up with working alongside Zeuss.”

Wednesday 13 has also announced a run of tour dates, including two appearances in London on the Halloween weekend.

He’ll also release live DVD Dead: Live later this year, featuring live, acoustic, and backstage footage from previous tours.

Sep 08: Spokane The Pin, WA

Sep 09: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Sep 11: Idaho Falls Falls Venue, ID

Sep 13: Billings Pub Station, MT

Sep 14: Colorado Springs Sunshine Studios, CO

Sep 15: Denver Marquis Theater, CO

Sep 16: Iowa City Gabes, IA

Sep 17: Chesterfield Diesel Lounge, MI

Sep 18: Cleveland The Agora Theater, OH

Sep 19: Indianapolis Emerson Theater, IN

Sep 20: Columbus Skully’s Music Diner, OH

Sep 22: Toronto Rockpile, ON

Sep 23: Toronto Rockpile, ON

Sep 24: Ottawa The Brass Monkey, ON

Sep 25: Webster Harmony House, NY

Sep 27: New York Marlin Room at Webster Hall, NY

Sep 29: Long Branch Brighton Bar, NJ

Sep 30: Duncannon Tubby’s Nightclub, PA

Oct 01: Philadelphia Hard Rock Cafe, PA

Oct 02: Sinking Spring Shock Fest, PA

Oct 04: Boonesboro G Boones, MD

Oct 05: Charlotte Amos’ Southend , NC

Oct 06: Huntington V Club, WV

Oct 07: Knoxville The Concourse at The International, TN

Oct 08: Spartanburg Ground Zero, SC

Oct 09: Atlanta Purgatory at The Masquerade, GA

Oct 11: Jacksonville Jack Rabbits, FL

Oct 12: Tallahassee Sidebar Theater, FL

Oct 13: St Petersburg The State Theatre, FL

Oct 15: San Antonio The Korova, TX

Oct 16: Austin Dirty Dog Bar, TX

Oct 20: Gallup Juggernaut Lounge, NM

Oct 21: Mesa Club Red, AZ

Oct 22: Las Vegas Vampd, NV

Oct 28: London The Garage, UK

Oct 29: London The Garage, UK

Oct 31: West Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA

