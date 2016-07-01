Wednesday 13 album Condolences to be released in 2017

Wednesday 13 will begin recording his seventh album next month in preparation for a 2017 release.
The former Murderdolls frontman has already given the album a title. Condolences will be the follow-up to 2015’s Monsters Of The Universe.
He will hit the studio with producer Chris ‘Zeuss’ Harris, who also worked on 2010 Murderdolls album Women & Children Last.
Wednesday 13 says: “I can’t tell you how excited we are to work with Zeuss again. We’ve been talking about it for years and now we’re gonna finally make it happen.
“We had such a great time working with him on the Murderdolls album a while back. This will be our heaviest album to date and I can’t wait to see what we come up with working alongside Zeuss.”
Wednesday 13 has also announced a run of tour dates, including two appearances in London on the Halloween weekend.
He’ll also release live DVD Dead: Live later this year, featuring live, acoustic, and backstage footage from previous tours.
Wednesday 13 2016 tour dates
Sep 08: Spokane The Pin, WA
Sep 09: Seattle El Corazon, WA
Sep 11: Idaho Falls Falls Venue, ID
Sep 13: Billings Pub Station, MT
Sep 14: Colorado Springs Sunshine Studios, CO
Sep 15: Denver Marquis Theater, CO
Sep 16: Iowa City Gabes, IA
Sep 17: Chesterfield Diesel Lounge, MI
Sep 18: Cleveland The Agora Theater, OH
Sep 19: Indianapolis Emerson Theater, IN
Sep 20: Columbus Skully’s Music Diner, OH
Sep 22: Toronto Rockpile, ON
Sep 23: Toronto Rockpile, ON
Sep 24: Ottawa The Brass Monkey, ON
Sep 25: Webster Harmony House, NY
Sep 27: New York Marlin Room at Webster Hall, NY
Sep 29: Long Branch Brighton Bar, NJ
Sep 30: Duncannon Tubby’s Nightclub, PA
Oct 01: Philadelphia Hard Rock Cafe, PA
Oct 02: Sinking Spring Shock Fest, PA
Oct 04: Boonesboro G Boones, MD
Oct 05: Charlotte Amos’ Southend , NC
Oct 06: Huntington V Club, WV
Oct 07: Knoxville The Concourse at The International, TN
Oct 08: Spartanburg Ground Zero, SC
Oct 09: Atlanta Purgatory at The Masquerade, GA
Oct 11: Jacksonville Jack Rabbits, FL
Oct 12: Tallahassee Sidebar Theater, FL
Oct 13: St Petersburg The State Theatre, FL
Oct 15: San Antonio The Korova, TX
Oct 16: Austin Dirty Dog Bar, TX
Oct 20: Gallup Juggernaut Lounge, NM
Oct 21: Mesa Club Red, AZ
Oct 22: Las Vegas Vampd, NV
Oct 28: London The Garage, UK
Oct 29: London The Garage, UK
Oct 31: West Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA