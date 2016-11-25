Tame Impala to take a break after 2017 Laneway Festival

Tame Impala are set to go on hiatus in 2017.

They’ll appear at the Laneway Festival series across Australia, New Zealand and Singapore in February next year. And once that’s over, Tame Impala mainman Kevin Parker reports they’ll take a break.

He tells Paperboy: “I really don’t know how that’s going to feel because in the past, the album cycles haven’t really ended with a bang, or even ended decidedly. They just sort of peter out. But this time it really is a bookend.

“I’m glad it’s happening at Laneway. There will be tears and cheers, and emotions will be running high. I think it’ll be quite weird, but not without a sense of accomplishment.”

Tame Impala have been on the road in support of third album Currents which launched in 2015. And Parker says it’s only now that he’s feeling he can appreciate the tracks.

He adds: “When you first finish an album, the songs sound like anything but a song really – they sound like a combination of melodies and words and ideas and structures and chords. It’s hard to appreciate a song for what it is when you’re working on it.

“So a year later, it’s great to be able to come back to it and almost hear it like it’s someone else’s song, and I really enjoy that. I enjoy hearing them in a new context I hadn’t really considered at the time. It’s like looking at old photos of yourself. It’s very enlightening.”

