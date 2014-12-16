Trending

Wednesday 13 unveils new lyric vid for Keep Watching The Skies

By Metal Hammer  

The grandmaster of horrorpunk Wednesday 13 has just unveiled a new lyric video for Keep Watching The Skies – taken from his upcoming full-length Monsters Of The Universe; Come Out & Plague.

Set for release on 12th January 2015, _Monsters Of The Universe; Come Out & Plague _will be available via Cargo Records on both CD and double vinyl (available to pre-order here).

As well as a new album, Wednesday 13 and his cohorts are touring the UK in March next year. Speaking about the forthcoming tour, Wednesday 13 says: “We have re-vamped and re-charged everything that had become Wednesday 13 over the years, especially for this new tour. The look, the stage and the sound will be on a new level this time around. Along with all of this, we have added an additional member to our live show too, keyboardist/percussionist, Kyle Castronovo. I really can’t wait to get out and play this new album live! We are so proud of it, so get ready earthlings… the Monsters are coming!”

Tour dates below:

Thu 5th Mar: Corporation, Sheffield Fri 6th Mar: The Bowery District, Reading Sat 7th Mar: The Cavern, Exeter Sun 8th Mar: Joiners, Southampton Tue 10th Mar: Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton Wed 11th Mar: Club Academy, Manchester Thu 12th Mar: The Think Tank, Newcastle Fri 13th Mar: Cathouse, Glasgow Sat 14th Mar: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham Sun 15th Mar: The Marble Factory, Bristol Tue 17th Mar: Waterfront, Norwich Wed 18th Mar: The Globe, Cardiff