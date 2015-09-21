We Are The Catalyst tour UK

We Are The Catalyst have confirmed their first-ever UK headline tour - taking place immediately after the Delain support slot they won via Metal Hammer.

They’ll play 13 shows during October and November after their appearance at Bloodstock earlier this year that led to the contest win.

Frontwoman Cat Fey says: “The UK is fast becoming a second home for us. We are so excited to be coming back for our first headline tour – and we can’t wait to open in Birmingham for the mighty Delain, who personally picked us for the show.”

Guitarist Kristoffer Andersson adds: “The UK crowds love their metal, and there’s nothing like playing to audiences who really know their music.”

We Are The Catalyst continue to support debut album Monuments, released in May.

Oct 23: Birmingham Institute (with Delain)

Oct 24: Chelmsford Asylum

Oct 26: London Black Heart

Oct 27: Folkestone Harp Restrung

Oct 28: Northampton King Billy

Oct 29: Norwich B2

Oct 30: Nottingham Doghouse

Oct 31: Sheffield Rocking Chair

Nov 01: Hull O’Rileys

Nov 03: Consett Club That Rocks

Nov 05: Lancaster Bobbin

Nov 06: Bolton Alma

Nov 07: Workington Lounge 41