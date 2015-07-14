More bands announced for Bloodstock – including Metal Hammer winner

Metal Hammer recently ran a competition online with symphonic powerhouse Delain to find one of the world’s hottest bands for Bloodstock’s New Blood stage. And we can now reveal that the winner is… We Are The Catalyst from Sweden! They’re not only playing Catton Park on Friday but they’ll be supporting Delain on the Birmingham date of their upcoming UK tour.

Joining We Are The Catalyst on the New Blood stage across the Bloodstock weekend are Luton’s Metal 2 The Masses winner Countless Skies, Norwich M2TM winners Soulborn, Reading M2TM winners Victorian Whore Dogs, London M2TM winners Wretched Toad and the winners of Hobgoblins’ Metal To The Masses video competition Tombstone Crow. Plus Martyr De Mona and Skarthia.

Over the on Jagermeister stage, Bloodstock welcome City Of Thieves, Morass Of Mollasses, Pig Iron, Hanowar and The Hell Puppets.

And if you love a bit of historical fighting (let’s face it, who doesn’t?), the Battle Of Nations gang will be back from Friday to Sunday kicking the living crap out of each other with broadswords and full armour. ONWARD!

Weekend and day tickets for Bloodstock are available here.