Waterparks release video for new bubblegum-rock single Fruit Roll Ups

Waterparks have shared the video for their syrupy love tune Fruit Roll Ups, taken from their recently-released album Greatest Hits.

Filmed through a rose-tinted lens, Fruit Roll Ups is a sickly sweet serenade which follows frontman Awsten Knight as he takes on digitally enlarged doe-eyes and nails some dinky, delicate movements whilst he performs.

Fruit Roll Ups follows singles Just Kidding, You'd Be Paranoid Too (If Everyone Was Out To Get You), Numb and Snow Globe.

To celebrate the release of Greatest Hits, out now via 300 Entertainment, the trio have also announced a run of UK album release shows, alongside their appearances at this year's Slam Dunk festival.

In other news, Waterparks' See You In The Future UK headline tour has now moved back to June 2022. Tickets are available now.

Watch the video below:

Aug 30: Glasgow King Tuts, UK

Aug 31: Leeds Key Club, UK

Sept 02: London Tufnell Park Dome, UK

Sept 03: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK

Sept 04: Leeds Slam Dunk Festival North Acoustic Set, UK

Sept 04: Leeds Slam Dunk Festival Temple Newsam Main Stage, UK

Sept 05: Hatfield Slam Dunk Festival South Acoustic Set

Sept 05: Hatfield Slam Dunk Festival Main Stage, UK

Jun 17: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Jun 18: Manchester Academy, UK

Jun 19: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Jun 21: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Jun 22: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Jun 23: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Jun 25: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK