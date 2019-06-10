Watch Yes documentary Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow

Yes have released the documentary Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow in celebration of their 50th anniversary.

The Paul Gosling-directed film had a limited release over Christmas last year, but the new video has an additional 15 minutes of performance footage from the band’s recent UK and European tour, along with film from Yes’ Cruise To The Edge.

The documentary features commentary from Steve Howe, Alan White, Trevor Horn, Geoff Downes, Billy Sherwood, Jon Davison, Jay Schellen, Roger Dean, Douglas and Glenn Gottlieb and Tony Kaye.

Gosling says: “As a long-standing fan of the band, following Yes on the road this year and last on their momentous 50th tour was a dream come true.

“Thank you to Steve Howe, Alan White and the band, Roger Dean, Tony Kaye and Trevor Horn for their co-operation in making this film.”

The release of Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow comes just days before Yes head out on The Royal Affair tour across North America.

Yes will be joined by special guests John Lodge of The Moody Blues and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, featuring guest vocals from Arthur Brown.

Asia will also be with them, with original guitarist Steve Howe joining the band for a portion of their set. Artist Roger Dean will also hold exhibitions showcasing some of his iconic artwork in the reception areas of the venues.

Then, on July 19, the live package 50 Live will launch through Rhino Records on 2CD, 4LP and on digital and streaming platforms.

Yes: 50 Live

Yes continue the celebrations to mark their 50th anniversary with this new live package. 50 Live will launch on 2CD and 4LP and was captured in Philadelphia in the summer of 2018.View Deal

Yes: The Royal Affair Tour

