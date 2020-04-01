Watch Wednesday 13 take The Hearse to the graveyard in spook-filled new video

Wednesday 13 have released a lyric video for their new single The Hearse.

It’s the latest material taken from the Necrophaze album which launched in 2019 through Nuclear Blast.

Band leader Wednesday 13 says: “The heaviest track on the record and maybe the heaviest track of my musical career. The Hearse is a beast, with the double-kick drum mania provided by Kyle Castronovo.

“I’m a big fan of the movie Christine and I wanted to write a song about a haunted car, so this was inspired by that, mixed with the old rhyme from the Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark book.”

With all touring plans grinding to a halt due to the current lockdown, Wednesday 13 are currently planning a return to the road later in the year. Further details will be revealed in due course.

Speaking previously about the album, which features guest artists including Stone Sour and Hellyeah’s Roy Mayorga, Alice Cooper, Alexi Laiho and Lacuna Coil vocalist Cristina Scabbia, Wednesday 13 said: “This is the most elaborate, horror-themed album I’ve ever released under the name Wednesday 13.

"Channeling the atmosphere of early 80s horror films, TV shows, cartoons and movie soundtracks, the Necrophaze was complete.

“To add a little more blood to the party, we had the complete honour of having the Godfather of shock rock, the legendary Alice Cooper. Alice is a guest and did the introduction to the album and the title track."