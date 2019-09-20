Wednesday 13 cranks up the heavy in party album Necrophaze

FOR FANS OF: Rob Zombie, Murderdolls, Dope

Reanimated by some bloody good performances across 2018, Wednesday 13 sinks his teeth into 12 decompositions that stitch new flesh over his heavier sound.

Necrophaze opens with narration from Alice Cooper, and John Carpenter-inspired keys from Stone Sour’s Roy Mayorga before bursting into a full metal racket that could have easily come from the soundtrack of a cool slasher flick.

The monster mash of b-movies, real terrors and gorefests work horrifyingly well with Wednesdays rock, schlock and smokin’ barrels sound.

Elsewhere, Cristina Scabbia and Children of Bodom’s Alexi Laiho guest on the surprisingly Lacuna Coil-esque Monster, and there’s even a credible cover of W.A.S.P.’s Animal. Necrophaze is going to be the ideal soundtrack to Halloween 2019.

