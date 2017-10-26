Watch video for Trivium’s massive new track Thrown Into The Fire

Trivium have released a video for their new track Thrown Into The Fire.

The song features on the band’s new album The Sin And The Sentence, which launched last week via Roadrunner Records.

Speaking about the track in the new issue of Metal Hammer, vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy said: “Guitarist Corey Beaulieu had written this mid-paced song initially. This is when we had pretty much all the songs done.

“I said, ‘We don’t need simple – the last record was simple and slow and middle-paced, let’s go full-on extreme. Think about God Dethroned, think about Vital Remains, think about Dimmu Borgir, think extreme, think blackened death metal.’

“What I love about that chorus is it reminds me of a mixture of black metal, death metal, but also metalcore.

“It’s like a breakdown, so it’s kind of like Behemoth would do in one era, but like something Bury Your Dead could do too. And I’m not saying we’re thinking about those bands, but I love the fact we have all these different genres that can live inside our band.”

Trivium are about to embark on a co-headine tour of North America with Arch Enemy. Support comes from While She Sleeps and Fit for an Autopsy.

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Oct 27: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues, FL

Oct 28: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Oct 29: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Oct 31: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Nov 01: Philadelphia The Trocadero, PA

Nov 03: New York PlayStation Theater, NY

Nov 04: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Nov 05: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Nov 07: Toronto The Danforth Music Hall, ON

Nov 08: Detroit Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI

Nov 10: Sioux City Anthem At Hard Rock, IA

Nov 11: Kansas City The Truman, MO

Nov 12: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

Nov 14: Minneapolis Skyway Theater, MN

Nov 15: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Nov 17: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Nov 18: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Nov 20: Calgary The Palace Theatre, AB

Nov 21: Edmonton Union Hall, AB

Nov 23: Vancouver Vogue Theater, BC

Nov 24: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Nov 25: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Nov 27: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Nov 28: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Nov 29: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Dec 01: Tempe Marquee Theater, AZ

Dec 02: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Dec 04: Dallas Gas Monkey Live!, TX

Dec 05: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Dec 06: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Dec 07: Mobile Soul Kitchen, AL

