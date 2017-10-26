Skindred announce Start The Machine UK tour

Skindred have announced a UK headline tour which will take place in April next year.

They’ll play a total of nine shows under the Start The Machine banner – and they’ll be joined on the road by CKY. A second guest slot will be announced in the near future.

The tour has been scheduled in support of their upcoming seventh studio album, which is expected to arrive next year via Napalm Records.

Skindred drummer Arya Goggin says: “We could not be more excited about our next UK tour and want it to be our best to date.

“CKY are an amazing band so we are really happy to be taking them with us on this run. We also cannot wait to play Brixton again – every time we play there it just gets better and better.”

Tickets for the shows, which can be seen below, will go on sale tomorrow (Friday, October 27) from 9am GMT via Live Nation.

Skindred Start The Machine 2018 UK tour

Apr 19: Norwich UEA

Apr 20: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Apr 21: Nottingham Rock City

Apr 22: Manchester Academy

Apr 24: Glasgow O2 ABC

Apr 25: Bristol O2 Academy

Apr 27: Leeds O2 Academy

Apr 28: London O2 Academy Brixton

Apr 29: Birmingham O2 Institute

