Twiggy Ramirez: If I have caused anyone pain I apologise and truly regret it

Former Marilyn Manson bassist Jeordie White, aka Twiggy Ramirez, has issued a statement in light of allegations levelled at him.

Last week he was accused of sexual abuse by Jack Off Jill vocalist Jessicka Addams, which it’s claimed happened more than 20 years ago.

Yesterday, Manson dismissed White from his band, saying: “I have decided to part ways with Jeordie White as a member of Marilyn Manson. He will be replaced for the upcoming tour. I wish him well.”

Now White has issued a statement of his own (via Pitchfork) which reads: “I have only recently been made aware of these allegations from over 20 years ago.

“I do not condone non-consensual sex of any kind. I will be taking some time to spend with my family and focus on maintaining my several years of sobriety.

“If I have caused anyone pain I apologise and truly regret it.”

Along with his time with Manson, White has played with A Perfect Circle and was a touring member of Nine Inch Nails. He also fronts his own band Goon Moon.

