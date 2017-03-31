Watch video for new Krysthla track The Minor Mystery Of Death

Krysthla have released a video for their new track The Minor Mystery Of Death.

It features on the UK outfit’s upcoming album Peace In Our Time, which will launch on April 7 via Phd.

Guitarist Neil Hudson says of the track: “The Minor Mystery Of Death is about embracing the end. Death is an absolute certainty and we’re living lives that seem like they’re going to last forever until it’s too late and your mortality is thrust into your hands.

“We’re very precious towards our lives but don’t actually live them.”

Peace In Our Time was influenced by Krysthla’s 2016 tour of the Balkans with Decapitated – with Hudson revealing that one experience on the road will live with him forever.

He says: “On the Greek border, I saw a refugee girl stood on the other side of the motorway while we were parked up getting fuel. She saw us looking over at the thousands of grubby tents cooking the inhabitants in the scorching heat and fixed her eyes on me for a few seconds.

“I gave her a nod. She jumped over the barrier and ran over the motorway to the garage, dodging traffic on her way. She walked over, looked me straight in the eye, said something in Syrian and gave me a high five and hugged my leg.

“I left a bit of me behind that day. We sobbed in the van as we left. It was utterly heart breaking to hear the hum of bodies murmuring in the boiling sun.”

Hudson adds: “The album is influenced heavily, and almost solely by the fact I am a father. With so much unrest and violence in the world, it’s easy to turn your back and pretend none of it has an impact on your life.

“Or somehow because it’s a long way from home it’s someone else’s problem. War does not sleep. War does not stop. It doesn’t choose who dies and who lives. But the people who light the fire and fan the flames do.”

Krysthla have lined up a run of UK tour dates in support of Peace In Our Time over the coming months. Find a full list below.

Apr 17: Peterborough The Met

Apr 21: Bolton The Alma

Apr 22: Warrington The Brewhouse

Ape 28: Cardiff Fuel

May 05: High Wycombe Phoenix

May 06: Worthing Bar 42

May 07: Bournemouth The Anvil

May 12: Inverness Mad Hatters

May 13: Dundee Beat Generator

May 14: Edinburgh Bannermans

May 26: Northampton King Billy Rock Bar

May 27: London The Devonshire Arms

May 28: Leicester Uprising Aftermath @ The Firebug

Jun 03: Kettering The Prince

Jun 24: Norwich B2

Jul 01: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Jul 22: Gloucester Amplified Festival

