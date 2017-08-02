UFO to release their first-ever covers album

UFO have announced that they’ll release they first-ever covers album later this year.

Titled The Salentino Cuts, it’ll arrive on September 29 via Cleopatra Records and will feature their take on tracks by artists including Yardbirds, The Doors, ZZ Top, Bill Withers, Mad Season, Montrose and John Mellencamp.

Lead guitarist Vinnie Moore says: “Making this covers record was a blast for me. I thoroughly enjoyed putting a little of my own spin on these tunes that I grew up with.

“I played ZZ Top and Robin Trower songs about a gazzilion times onstage over the years. It was great to actually get to record some of my old faves.”

Joining Moore in the current UFO lineup are original members Phil Mogg on vocals and Andy Parker on drums, along with keyboardist and guitarist Paul Raymond and bassist Rob De Luca.

UFO have several shows planned across Europe and the UK before they head to North America with Saxon in late September. Find further details below.

UFO The Salentino Cuts tracklist

Heartful Of Soul Break On Through (To The Other Side) River Of Deceit The Pusher Paper In Fire Rock Candy Mississippi Queen Ain’t No Sunshine Honey-Bee Too Rolling Stoned Just Got Paid It’s My Life

Aug 11: Villena Leyendas del Rock Festival XII, Spain

Au 13: Kortrijk Alcatraz Open Air, Belgium

Sep 07: Dortmund Musiktheater Piano, Germany

Sep 08: Eindhoven Cityrock Festival, Netherlands

Sep 09: Leeuwarden Cityrock Festival, Netherlands

Sep 10: Raismes Fest, France

Sep 12: Southampton The Brook, UK

Sep 14: Dorking Halls, UK

Sep 15: Holmfirth Picturedrome, UK

Sep 16: Northampton Roadmender, UK

Sep 22: Newton Theater, NJ

Sep 23: Huntington Paramount Theater, NY

Sep 24: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Sep 26: Philadelphia Theater Of The Living Arts, PA

Sep 28: Plymouth Flying Monkey, NH

Sep 29: Worcester Palladium, MA

Sep 30: Hartford Webster Theater, CT

Oct 01: Portland Aura, ME

Oct 03: Toronto Queen Elizabeth Theatre, ON

Oct 04: Montreal Corona Theatre, QC

Oct 06: Flint Machine Shop, MI

Oct 07: Traverse City Ground Zero, MI

Oct 08: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

Oct 09: Akron Tangier Cabaret Room, OH

Oct 11: Pittsburgh Jergels, PA

Oct 12: Cincinnati Bogarts, OH

Oct 13: Merrillville Star Plaza, IN

Oct 14: Indianapolis The Egyptian, IN

