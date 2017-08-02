Listen to anthemic new Feeder song Veins

Feeder have released a stream of their new track Veins exclusively with TeamRock.

The song appears on the band’s nine-track disc of new material titled Arrow which will be bundled with their upcoming Best Of compilation. It’s set to arrive on September 29 on digital formats, standard 2CD, a 3CD collection and deluxe four-disc vinyl package via BMG.

Feeder previously shared the track Figure You Out from the new record.

Vocalist and guitarist Grant Nicholas says of Veins: “It’s a song about life and the importance of democracy, and looking to the future. With all that’s happening in the world, it feels even more relevant now than when I wrote it.”

Speaking previously about the decision to release a new compilation, Nicholas explained: “After the success of All Bright Electric, it felt like the perfect time to release a ‘best of’ to remind people of our story so far and the music we have created over the years.

“We really wanted to include some new songs to this package to give the ‘best of’ something new and fresh among the older tracks and to make it feel a bit more special for the fans.

“It also adds something different to the singles album that we released 11 years ago. The new recordings grew into a body of work which we have named Arrow.”

Feeder will mark their 21st anniversary with a special show at Chepstow Racecourse on August 25.

Find a full tracklist for the new compilation below.

The Best Of Feeder

CD1

Feeling A Moment Come Back Around Eskimo Just The Way I’m Feeling Forget About Tomorrow Just A Day Insomnia Comfort In Sound High Buck Rogers Pushing The Senses Turn Renegades Lost & Found Tender Yesterday Went Too Soon Shatter Borders Seven Days In The Sun Piece By Piece Another Day On Earth

CD2

We Are The People Universe Of Life Idaho Tumble And Fall Crash Silent Cry Find The Colour Day In Day Out Down By The River Paperweight Tangerine Cement Suffocate Side By Side Stereo World Paperfaces Save Us Tracing Lines Miss You Children Of The Sun

CD3 - Arrows

Figure You Out Walk Away Bees Veins Sound Of Birds Arrow Dive Sirens Landslide

