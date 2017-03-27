Watch video for Amy Lee solo track Speak To Me

Evanescence singer Amy Lee has released a new video for her solo track Speak To Me.

The song features on the soundtrack to the movie Voice From The Stone, which will arrive in theatres from April 28.

The film was directed by Eric Howell and stars Emilia Clarke and Marton Csokas. Howell was also behind the camera for Lee’s video.

Voice From The Stone is described as “a haunting thriller set at an isolated castle in 1950s Tuscany and tells the story of Verena, a determined young nurse hired to help the mute young heir within.

“But the more she observes the boy, the more Verena becomes convinced he has fallen under the spell of a powerful and otherworldly persona trapped in the villa’s stone walls, one that seems to be rapidly entwining with her own.”

Last week, Lee exclusively told TeamRock that Evanescence were working on “something complex.”

She said: “We’re working on something new – and the info about it is on lockdown just for a little bit longer. In a short amount of time I’ll explain exactly what it is. But we are in the studio, we are working on a new project, and it’s something different – it’s not just a straightforward next Evanescence album.

“It’s something unique, something complex, something a little bit beyond that – and it’s definitely new territory for all of us.”

She added: “It’s very exciting, and we’re working very hard. I can’t wait to tell you what it is, but we will be releasing it this year.”

Evanescence will head out on tour across South America, Europe and Russia from April.

Apr 20: Brasilia Net Live, Brazil

Apr 22: Rio De Janeiro Vivo Rio, Brazil

Apr 23: Sao Paulo Espaco Das Americas, Brazil

Apr 27: Quito Agora Casa De La Cultura, Ecuador

Apr 29: Lima Festival Vivo El Rock, Peru

May 02: Buenos Aires Tecnopolis, Argentina

May 04: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

Jun 07:Crans Pres Celigny Caribana Festival, France

Jun 10: Vantaa Rockfest, Finland

Jun 13: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Jun 14: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Jun 17: Tilburg o13, Netherlands

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 20: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Jun 21: Trakai Island Castle Summer Festival, Lithuania

Jun 23: St Petersburg Club A2, Russia

Jun 24: Moscow Stadium Live, Russia

Jun 26: Kiev Stereo Plaza, Ukraine

Jun 29: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Jun 30: Plovdiv Music Festival, Bulgaria

Jul 02: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 04: Milan Summer Festival, Italy

Jul 06: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic

Jul 08: Pratteln Z7 Summer Nights Open Air, Switzerland

Jul 09: Colgne Palladium, Germany

