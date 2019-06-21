Watch trailer for Rush’s silver screen epic Cinema Strangiato

Earlier this month, it was revealed that a new Rush film would hit cinemas across the world for one night only on August 21.

Cinema Strangiato: An Annual Exercise In Fan Indulgence will take fans of the influential Canadian trio inside their 2015 R40 tour – a run of North American shows which turned out to be Rush’s last-ever road trip.

Now the official trailer for the film has been released and can be watched below.

Along with live footage from the tour, Cinema Strangiato will feature previously unreleased backstage clips and soundcheck performance shots, along with new interviews with Tom Morello, Bill Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz, Losing It violinist Jonathan Dinklage and more.

The film will also include a section titled Falling Down The Rabbit Hole which takes a closer look at the making of Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass .

Lee said: “I’m excited for fans to see some new clips from our R40 tour but also a peek behind the scenes of making the Big Beautiful Book Of Bass.

For tickets and to find out where Cinema Strangiato will be screened, visit the film’s official website .