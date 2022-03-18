Watch the surreal, unsettling teaser for Opiate², Tool's first video in 15 years

Tool have released a three minute preview clip of the "visual companion" to the recently-released Opiate², a re-imagined and extended version of their 1992 single Opiate.
The full-length video for the song, released on Blu-ray to mark the 30th anniversary of the Opiate EP, is now available to buy.
Guitarist Adam Jones worked with visual artist Dominic Hailstone (Alien: Covenant, The Eel) on the new 10-plus minute film. Hailstone also worked with Jones on the visuals on show on the band's current Fear Inoculum tour.
Watch the preview below:
The physical release will be housed in a 48-page art book with behind-the-scenes and making-of photos as well as interviews and insights from special guests.
Tool have also announced a vinyl release of Fear Inoculum: five LPs, each with music on one side and and an etching on the other, with a picture book and a hard shell box. Due to arrive on April 8, pre-orders are available now. Those with deep pockets also have the option of paying a small fortune for an autographed box.
Tool will tour Europe in April and May, playing:
Apr 23: Copenhagen Royal Arena, DK
Apr 25: Oslo SpektrumA, NO
Apr 26: Stockholm Avicii Arena, SE
Apr 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, DE
Apr 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, DE
May 02: Manchester AO Arena Manchester, UK
May 04: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK
May 06: 6 Dublin 3Arena, IE
May 09: London The O2 Arena, UK
May 10: London The O2 Arena, UK
May 12: Paris AccorHotels Arena, FR
May 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis, BE
May 15: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, DE
May 17: Cologne Lanxess Arena, DE
May 19: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, NL
May 21: Krakow Tauron Arena, PL
May 23: Prague O2 Arena, CZ
May 24: Budapest SportAréna, HU