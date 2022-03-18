Watch the surreal, unsettling teaser for Opiate², Tool's first video in 15 years

Tool have released a three minute preview clip of the "visual companion" to the recently-released Opiate², a re-imagined and extended version of their 1992 single Opiate.

The full-length video for the song, released on Blu-ray to mark the 30th anniversary of the Opiate EP, is now available to buy.



Guitarist Adam Jones worked with visual artist Dominic Hailstone (Alien: Covenant, The Eel) on the new 10-plus minute film. Hailstone also worked with Jones on the visuals on show on the band's current Fear Inoculum tour.

Watch the preview below:

The physical release will be housed in a 48-page art book with behind-the-scenes and making-of photos as well as interviews and insights from special guests.

Tool have also announced a vinyl release of Fear Inoculum: five LPs, each with music on one side and and an etching on the other, with a picture book and a hard shell box. Due to arrive on April 8, pre-orders are available now. Those with deep pockets also have the option of paying a small fortune for an autographed box.

Tool will tour Europe in April and May, playing:

Apr 23: Copenhagen Royal Arena, DK

Apr 25: Oslo SpektrumA, NO

Apr 26: Stockholm Avicii Arena, SE

Apr 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, DE

Apr 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, DE

May 02: Manchester AO Arena Manchester, UK

May 04: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

May 06: 6 Dublin 3Arena, IE

May 09: London The O2 Arena, UK

May 10: London The O2 Arena, UK

May 12: Paris AccorHotels Arena, FR

May 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis, BE

May 15: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, DE

May 17: Cologne Lanxess Arena, DE

May 19: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, NL

May 21: Krakow Tauron Arena, PL

May 23: Prague O2 Arena, CZ

May 24: Budapest SportAréna, HU