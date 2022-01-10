Watch Tool’s final band practice before embarking on their US arena tour

Tool will finally launch their US arena tour in support of Fear Inoculum tonight at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon.



And as anticipation builds for shows which were originally scheduled for March 2020, and subsequently cancelled and re-booked during the pandemic, intimate footage of the band’s final pre-tour rehearsals has surfaced online, having been live streamed on guitarist Adam Jones’ Instagram account.

Though frontman Maynard James Keenan is not present in the footage, Jones, bassist Justin Chancellor and drummer Danny Carey are featured, playing The Patient and The Pot.

Since the original 2020 tour dates were cancelled, Maynard James Keenan has contracted Covid-19 twice, in February 2020 and again in mid-November 2020, ending up in ER on December 1, 2020.



“Ugly, ugly. Couldn’t breathe,” Keenan said, recalling his second experience of the virus in an interview for Apple Music. “I could barely put two words together without going into a coughing fit, you know? It ended up kind of also progressing into pneumonia.”

Keenan also issued a warning to anyone who believes that the threat posed by the virus has been inflated.

“I knew what I went through and I know what I’m still going through, so I would recommend that you take this [pandemic] seriously,” he said, “but I feel like that’s just going to fall on deaf ears.”