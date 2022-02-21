Tool announce ultra-deluxe vinyl version of 2019's Fear Inoculum for a whopping $810 and fans are not happy

Tool have announced that they will be releasing a super-deluxe vinyl version of their 2019 album Fear Inoculum.

The news was broken via an unboxing reveal on the band's Instagram account, but on seeing the product's price, fans were not happy. The version, which has been priced at a huge $810 (£595), includes five discs of 180-gram vinyl, with music on one side and etched art on the other. The sets are also autographed, but are only available to fans who bought the Toolarmy VIP tickets to the forthcoming dates on their tour. In other words, they are seriously exclusive.

Announcing the release, Tool wrote "There’s some late breaking news from the band. Having just received their personal allotment of the forthcoming (TBA) FEAR INOCULUM ULTRA DELUXE LP, they were inspired to offer for sale this very limited number of advance pressings to TOOLARMY VIP PACKAGE holders (taking advantage of their early merch access) beginning with tonight’s show in Philadelphia and extending to the remaining shows in Elmont, Newark, Buffalo, Pittsburgh and so forth, or until there are no more available (prior to the worldwide release that’s projected for sometime in April).

"Furthermore, these early vinyl arrivals (only a tour item for the time being) have been AUTOGRAPHED, adding a personal touch to the cover imagery. The package contains 5 discs of industry best 180g vinyl, with audio tracks on one side and etched art on the reverse of each side of the disc.

"Though the quantities are very limited, should there be any remaining copies, they will be made available to concert goers at the general merch booth."

In the comment section, numerous Tool fans have objected to the unaffordability of the vinyl, with one user asking if there was "any chance of a non-silly variant to, you know, just be able to listen to on a record player?", while another wrote sarcastically, "All this could be yours for $6,665.99!"

"Aaaaand, those who aren’t financially capable to pay to be in the fan club and pay a lot extra for a “VIP” experience on top of a pricey ticket…lose" one fan says, with responses to the comment agreeing that the offering is "such a waste. They could sell way more basic black copies, make a ton of money and have happy fans. I wonder why they don't?".

Another user demands, "Get me a realistic priced Ænema and we will talk. Make these things available for a reasonable price for just basic packaging for us audiophiles who actually listen to their records."

