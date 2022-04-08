Watch the powerful video for Ms Amy Birks' art-rock single Brothers

Former Beatrix Player, Ms Amy Birks showcases a new sound on her latest single, Brothers – watch the video below. The track, which includes guest musicians John Hacket and Frank Van Essen, is taken from her second solo album, In Our Souls, out on June 17.

Says Birks of the song, “I have two estranged brothers and those tumultuous relationships have been the subject, or at least the undercurrent of many a song. For whatever reason, we have never seen eye to eye, hence the opening words of: ‘I don’t understand why. Do you? Do you know why?’ and the build-up of aggression through the instrumentation. This, I suppose, is my therapy.”

Brothers is the second single from her upcoming 12-track album, which sets to music three poems by the Bronte sisters. Singer-songwriter Birks has previously told Prog, "I did English literature at college and I’ve always had a fascination with the Brontes, I thought, ‘Well, Kate Bush has done Wuthering Heights so I’m not going to touch the novels, but what about the poetry?’ So I went through them and landed on three that I loved, one from each sister.”

As with her debut, Birks is also the album's producer and mixing engineer. She describes the process as being “a time of solitude, of many a late night, exploring ideas and losing myself in the books and poetry of the Bronte’s and my own personal journey over the past few years, developing my ears, skills and confidence as a composer.

"My first record, All That I Am & All That I Was, was very much about deeply personal experiences but with this album I wanted to extract more strength and feeling from the musical palette and have more fun with it, which has enabled me to step back a little from the lyrics and put more faith in my ability to write not only songs but pieces of music."

She'll precede the release with a series of live shows in the UK. Scroll down for the full list so far.

Apr 24: Bilston Robin 2

May 08: Southampton The 1865

Jun 11: London Music Museum – opening for Tim Bowness

Jun 18: Stoke Town Hall Jubilee Hall – album launch

Jul 02: Ely Stretham House Concerts

Jul 19: London Green Note

Oct 21: Darlington Forum – opening for the John Hackett Band

