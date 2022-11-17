Watch The Murder Capital's dramatic, arty video for new single Ethel

Dublin post-punks The Murder Capital have shared an arty, atmospheric and dramatic video for their new single Ethel.

Taken from the Irish quintet's forthcoming album Gigi’s Recovery, Ethel, the band say, "is a picture of a crossroads, really, asking you what you want from life. Whether you want to continue down a path of chaos, or make a change in your course. It’s showing you what is possible when you make the decisions that bring a sort of cradled warmth into your future.



"The idea of Ethel is that you can have what you truly desire if you put to rest those short-lived fixes that never bring you any real happiness."

The arty video for the single was directed by Maxim Kelly (black midi, Black Country, New Road).



Talking about the making of the video, Kelly says: “Initially I thought Ethel should be the main character and do the dance at the end, and I always had this image from this French film called My American Uncle. Where it’s like a little girl standing up at a table. I originally had that image in my head for a rap video, but it didn’t really make sense to the song, I wanted this to feel more like surreal so then as I started finding more imagery, it kind of transpired that maybe the maid was the more interesting character.” ]

Watch the video below:

The Murder Capital will embark on a UK/Irish tour in February:

Feb 16: Albert Hall, Manchester

Feb 18: SWG3 TV Studio, Glasgow

Feb 20: Stylus,Leeds

Feb 21: The Mill, Birmingham

Feb 23: O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

Feb 24: Marble Factory, Bristol

Feb 26: Vicar Street, Dublin

Pre-order Gigi's Recovery here (opens in new tab).