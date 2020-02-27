Watch the Kris Barras Band’s hilarious new video for What A Way To Go

The Kris Barras Band have released a hilarious new video for What A Way To Go.

The clip for the song from the British rockers’ 2019 album Light It Up finds singer and guitarist Barras donning mullet wig, false teeth and other costumes to play a range of characters.

Says Barras: “The original plan was to have a good mate of mine play the main character. He would’ve been perfect as he has an amazing mullet! However, he had an accident and broke his collarbone a few days before we were due to start filming. So I made a quick pit stop at a fancy dress shop and we went to work. We had a lot of fun making it.”

Check out the clip below.

The Kris Barras Band have also announced their debut European headlining tour. They play the Legends Of Rock Festival in Great Yarmouth on March 6, before hitting the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and Italy.

Kris Barras Band 2020 European tour

Mar 06: Legends Of Rock Festival, Great Yarmouth, United Kingdom

Mar 08: Garage 3, Sluis, Netherlands

Mar 10: Lux Club Linden, Hannover, Germany

Mar 11: Tower Musikclub, Bremen, Germany

Mar 13: Beatpol, Dresden, Germany

Mar 14 20 Club Bogaloo, Pfarrkirchen, Germany

Mar 15: Chelsea, Vienna, Austria

Mar 18: Jugend-und Freizeittreff Altes Kino, Rankweil, Austria

Mar 19: Legend Club, Milano, Italy

Mar 20: Bliss, L'aquila, Italy

Mar 22: Borderline Club, Pisa, Italy

Mar 24: Universum, Stuttgart, Germany

Mar 25: Rockpalast Bochum, Bochum, Germany

Mar 26: Rider's Café, Lübeck, Germany

Mar 28: Roadrage Festival, Sheffield, United Kingdom

