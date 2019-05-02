Watch Taron Egerton perform Elton John classic Rocket Man in new video

A video of actor Taron Egerton performing Rocket Man has been released.

The track will feature on the soundtrack to the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman, which stars Egerton in the leading role. The video features footage of Egerton in the studio and includes scenes from the Dexter Fletcher-directed movie.

Both the film and soundtrack will launch on May 24 in the UK, with the movie arriving in cinemas in the US on May 31.

The soundtrack will feature a total of 22 tracks and will also include the new song (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, which was performed by John and Egerton.

Elton says: “It was so important that the music I composed and recorded had to be sung by Taron. I wanted his interpretation of me, through Bernie’s lyrics and my music – not just acting. I left Taron in the hands of Giles Martin, who I trusted implicitly because he’s brilliant.

“I didn’t want to be in Taron’s shadows, watching over the process, I trusted them to do what they needed to do, artistically, and listening back I’ve been astonished with the results.”

He adds: “Getting the music right was the most important thing, as the songs in the film are integral to the story.”

Egerton is joined in the cast by Game Of Thrones star Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard, Tate Donovan and Jamie Bell, who plays the role of Bernie Taupin.

In February at Elton’s annual Oscars party, he invited Egerton on to the stage to sing Tiny Dancer with him.

Rocketman soundtrack

1. The Bitch Is Back (Introduction)

2. I Want Love

3. Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting)

4. Thank You For All Your Loving

5. Border Song

6. Rock & Roll Madonna - Interlude

7. Your Song

8. Amoreena

9. Crocodile Rock

10. Tiny Dancer

11. Take Me To The Pilot

12. Hercules

13. Don't Go Breaking My Heart

14. Honky Cat

15. Pinball Wizard - Interlude

16. Rocket Man

17. Bennie and the Jets

18. Don't Let The Sun Go Down - Interlude

19. Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word

20. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

21. I'm Still Standing

22. (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again