Watch Elton John duet with Rocketman star Taron Egerton on Tiny Dancer

Elton John performed a duet with Taron Egerton – the actor who portrays him in the upcoming biopic Rocketman – at the musician’s annual Oscars party on Sunday evening.

The impromptu performance of Tiny Dancer happened when John invited Egerton on to the stage during an auction to raise cash for the singer, pianist and composer’s AIDS foundation.

And, with the actor singing every piece of music on the highly anticipated film about John’s life, it shouldn’t have come as a surprise at how good his performance was.

Before they began the song, Egerton said: “It’s funny how life turns out, isn’t it?”

Watch a video of the duet below.

Speaking previously about Egerton’s role in Rocketman, music producer Giles Martin revealed: “Elton said, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone sing my songs better than Taron.’

“The great thing about Elton is that he wants Taron’s interpretation of his songs. I don’t think there’s anyone in the world who could have played Elton – it’s Taron’s role.”

Egerton is joined in the cast by Game Of Thrones star Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard, Tate Donovan and Jamie Bell, who plays the role of Bernie Taupin.

The Dexter Fletcher-directed film will go on general release in the UK on May 24 and in North America on May 31.