Watch Tarja unbox her new live album Act II

Tarja Turunen has shared an unboxing video showcasing her upcoming live album Act II.
It’ll launch this coming Friday (July 27) via earMUSIC on 2CD digipak, 3LP, DVD, Blu-ray, limited edition mediabook 2CD/2Blu-ray and on digital formats.
The video sees the vocalist examining the various album formats, which features the singles Love To Hate, Undertaker and Victim Of Ritual.
The live package is split into two separate sets – the first was captured at London’s Metropolis Studios on June 6 last year in front of 20 competition winners from across Europe.
The second set was recorded on November 29, 2016, at Milan’s Teatro della Luna Allago, and features tracks from all four of Tarja’s solo albums and a cover of Muse track Supremacy.
Other bonus material will also be included.
Tarja says: “Act II is not a live video, it is a live art video and you are free to discuss it very controversially – which is exactly what I want. Turn off the lights, volume up and dive into the show!”
Tarja will tour across Europe throughout October.
Tarja: Act II DVD & Blu-ray contents
Filmed at London’s Metropolis Studios, June 6, 2016
1. No Bitter End
2. Eagle Eye
3. Sing For Me
4. Love To Hate
5. The Living End
6. Medusa
7. Calling From The Wild
8. Victim Of Ritual
9. Die Alive
10. Innocence
11. Until My Last Breath
12. Too Many
Filmed at Milan’s Teatro della Luna Assago on November 29, 2016
1. Against The Odds
2. No Bitter End
3. 500 Letters
4. Eagle Eye
5. Demons In You
6. Lucid Dreamer
7. Shameless
8. The Living End
9. Calling From The Wild
10. Supremacy
11. Tutankhamen, Ever Dream, The Riddler
12. Slaying the Dreamer
13. Goldfinger
14. Deliverance
Acoustic Set
1. Until Silence
2. The Reign
3. Mystique Voyage
4. House of Wax
5. I Walk Alone
6. Love To Hate
7. Victim of Ritual
8. Undertaker
9. Too Many
10. Innocence
11. Die Alive
12. Until My Last Breath
Bonus Material
Interviews with Tarja and band members
PhotoGallery 1: Through the eyes of the fans
PhotoGallery 2: From stages and streets by Tim Tronckoe
Tarja - Act II
