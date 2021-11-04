Watch Tarja unbox her new book Singing In My Blood

Finnish prog and metal singer Tarja has released her very first official illustrated book Singing In My Blood and you ca watch her unbox the new tome in the video below.

The new book, on which Prog's Deputy Editor Natasha Scharf compiled all the interviews, features photos of her life along with artworks, sessions, tours and more, Tarja has put down her thoughts and memories of life and music.

"Singing is in my blood," she says. "Ever since I was a little girl, I have enjoyed performing… but not being able to be on stage in 2020 I spent a lot of time looking through photo albums, seeing all those happy scenes of childhood, growing up and making music, getting to know my fans and travel the world recording and performing, having fun; those memories fill this book."

Published by Rocket 88 books, the publishers behind recent books by Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Opeth, Andy Summers and Jethro Tull, there are two hardback editions of this special book, which offers an intimate and behind-the-scenes look at Tarja making music in the studio, on stage and at home.

The Signature edition is signed by Tarja and includes two exclusive and unseen 280 x 220mm photographic prints. Both editions include scores of previously unseen photographs as well as contributions from some of Tarja’s closest friends and colleagues.

Tarja recently announced her new prog project Outlanders, on which she collaborates with guitarists such as Marillion's Steve Rothery, Trevor Rabin, Al Di Meola and Mike Oldfield.

Get Singing In My Blood.