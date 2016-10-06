Bon Jovi detail This House Is Not For Sale tour, listening parties

Bon Jovi have announced a series of listening parties for next album This House Is Not For Sale, to be followed by a US tour.

The band appeared at New Jersey’s Count Basie Theatre earlier this month to let fans hear the follow-up to 2013’s What About Now.

They’ll do the same at the London Palladium, UK, on October 10, Toronto Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Canada, on October 17 and New York Barrymore Theatre, US, on October 20, with the events to be streamed live on Tidal.

The 20-date tour begins on February 8 in South Carolina and ends on March 22 in Indianapolis.

This House Is Not For Sale, Bon Jovi’s 13th album, will be released on November 4 – delayed from the previously-announced date of October 21. It’s their first release since the departure of guitarist Richie Sambora, who was replaced by Phil X in 2014.

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi last month said there was no ill-will remaining between the pair, adding: “Being in a rock band is not a life sentence and just because he chose not to come back that was his prerogative, end of story.”

He’d previously said of his latest songs: “I have a lot to write about. Believe me, the new record is good. It’s pointed – it’s something we’re going to be very proud of when we put it out.”

Concert tickets come with a physical copy of the album.

Bon Jovi listening parties

Oct 10: London Palladium, UK

Oct 17: Toronto Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Canada

Oct 20: New York Barrymore Theatre

Bon Jovi US tour 2017

Feb 08: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena SC

Feb 10: Atlanta Philips Arena, GA

Feb 12: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL

Feb 14: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Feb 16: Birmingham BJCC, AL

Feb 18: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Feb 19: St. Louis Scottrade Center, MO

Feb 21: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Center, OK

Feb 23: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Feb 25-:Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Feb 28: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Mar 01: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Mar 04: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Mar 05: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Mar 08: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Mar 14: Denver Pepsi Center, CA

Mar 16: Memphis FedExForum, TN

Mar 18: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Mar 19: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Mar 22: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse, IN

Bon Jovi: This House Is Not For Sale tracklist

This House Is Not For Sale

Living With The Ghost

Knockout

Labour Of Love

Born Again Tomorrow

Roller Coaster

New Year’s Day

The Devil’s In The Temple

Scars On This Guitar

God Bless This Mess

Reunion

Come On Up to Our House

