The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus joins Anthrax onstage

The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus joined Anthrax onstage last night at the band’s show in Atlanta.

They were playing the city’s Tabernacle venue, when Reedus – best known for his role as Daryl Dixon in the hit AMC series – took to the stage.

Wearing a baseball cap, he appeared alongside bassist Frank Bello during Indians, and played along on bass before throwing his cap into the crowd. Watch the clip below.

The band say: “Atlanta is where we fight ‘em till we can’t fight no more with a special guest Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead with the Walking Dudes.

It’s not the first time Anthrax have been associated with The Walking Dead. In 2014, guitarist Scott Ian appeared as a zombie in the series.

He said at the time: “I’m a massive fan of the show. I just felt like, from the start, ‘God damn it would be the coolest fucking thing if I could get to be a walker.’

“Just to see actor Andrew Lincoln standing there, it’s surreal to watch him kill walkers – and I’m gonna be one of them. I’m just so fucking excited to be part of it.”

Anthrax are currently on the road in support of their 11th studio album For All Kings. They recently issued a studio clip of them covering Pink Floyd classic Comfortably Numb.

Their run of live dates continue tonight (October 6) at baton Rouge’s Varsity Theater.

Oct 06: Baton Rouge Varsity Theater, LA

Oct 07: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 08: Austin ACL At The Moody Theatre, TX

Oct 10: Denver Fillmore, CO

Oct 11: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 13: Missoula The Wilma Theatre, MT

Oct 14: Idaho Falls Hitt Event Center, ID

Oct 15: Garden City Revolution Concert House, ID

Oct 16: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Oct 17: Lethbridge Enmax Center, AB

Oct 19: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Oct 20: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Oct 21: Portland Daze Of The Dead, OR

Oct 22: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 23: Reno Events Center, NV

Oct 25: Flagstaff Orpheum Theater, AZ

Oct 26: EL Paso County Coliseum, TX

Oct 27: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

