Watch Steve Perry explore the streets of Hollywood in first official video in 25 years

Steve Perry has shared a video for his Traces track We’re Still Here.

While the former Journey vocalist released a trio of studio videos last year, the Myriam Santos-directed video for We’re Still Here is Perry’s first official promo as a solo artist since Missing You in 1994 – and his first overall since Journey's When You Love A Woman in 1996.

The video sees Perry driving a black 70s Chevelle SS through the streets of Hollywood – the location that inspired him to write the track with Canadian producer and songwriter Brian West.

Perry says: “Brian and I had just started writing the song and were sketching it out in the studio. When we broke for dinner I went to this place down the street – and that was the first time I'd been in Hollywood in a long time.

“There I was on Sunset Boulevard and Hollywood and Vine just walking around. I saw a whole new generation of 16 and 17-year olds running around just... alive. And through these kids I felt a kinship. We're still here doing the same thing.”

Earlier this month, Perry released a deluxe edition of Traces which features all 10 tracks from the original record, plus five bonus songs from the studio sessions.

Steve Perry: Traces - Deluxe Edition

1. No Erasin’

2. We’re Still Here

3. Most Of All

4. No More Cryin’

5. In The Rain

6. Sun Shines Gray

7. You Belong To Me

8. Easy To Love

9. I Need You

10. We Fly

11. October in New York

12. Angel Eyes

13. Call On Me

14. Could We Be Somethin’ Again

15. Blue Jays Fly