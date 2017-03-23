Watch Steve Hackett rehearse new track El Niño

Steve Hackett has released studio footage showing himself and his band rehearsing his new track El Niño.

The song features on the former Genesis man’s upcoming album The Night Siren, which launches tomorrow (March 24) with the guitarist fine-tuning his performance ahead of next month’s UK and Ireland live dates.

Hackett worked with a multicultural cast of musicians on the album and recently revealed that involving people from across the world was a vital step in the recording process.

He said: “Really the idea of the album The Night Siren is a kind of wake-up call. The idea that we are in troubled times at the moment and the alternative is the way I’ve worked with people from all over the world on the album – a whole united nations of 20 people or so.

“The message is basically peace. If musicians can work together peacefully, I don’t see why the rest of the world can’t to it. That’s basically the idea behind the album.

“I had a wonderful time doing it – recorded in lots of different places and in lots of different facilities. It’s the closest thing to World Music that I’ve ever been involved with and it all happened very naturally.”

Hackett will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Genesis album Wind And Wuthering on the tour by playing tracks from the record. He’ll also showcase songs from The Night Siren, which is available for pre-order.

Steve Hackett The Night Siren tracklist

Behind the Smoke Martian Sea Fifty Miles from the North Pole El Niño Other Side of the Wall Anything but Love Inca Terra In Another Life In the Skeleton Gallery West to East The Gift

Apr 26: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Apr 28: Cardiff St David’s Hall, UK

Apr 30: Reading Hexagon, UK

May 01: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

May 03: Sheffield City Hall, UK

May 04: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

May 05: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

May 07: Liverpool Philharmonic, UK

May 08: Portsmouth Guildhall, UK

May 10: Southend Cliffs Pavilion, UK

May 11: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK

May 13: Oxford New Theatre, UK

May 14: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

May 16: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

May 17: Gateshead Sage, UK

May 19: London Palladium, UK

