Solstafir release new track Bláfjall

Solstafir have released a stream of their new track Bláfjall.

It’ll feature on the Icelandic outfit’s upcoming sixth album Berdreyminn, which is out on May 26 via Season Of Mist.

Guitarist and vocalist Addi Tryggvason tells Terrorizer: “The meaning of Bláfjall is blue – as in a black, black mountain, and it revolves around man’s battle against his own mind and those inner demons that often lead to self-destruction and harming one’s loved ones.

“I have myself struggled with alcoholism and it remains a never-ending battle and continuously walking further up a mountain in foggy darkness.

“But this is also about hope, because there is a way out, but you have to grab that rope when it comes swinging towards you and hold on to it as tight as you can.

“Everybody can end up lost on the black mountain, or Bláfjall in this case.”

Solstafir will head out on a 15-date European tour this summer in support of the follow-up to 2014 Ótta and previously released a stream of Ísafold.

Solstafir Berdreyminn tracklist

Silfur-Refur Ísafold Hula Nárós Hvít Sæng Dýrafjörður Ambátt Bláfjall

Solstafir 2017 European tour

Jun 10: Paris, Download Festival, France

Jun 11: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Jun 12: Colchester Arts Centre, UK

Jun 13: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Jun 14: London Old Blue Last, UK

Jun 15: Breda Mezz, Netherlands

Jun 16: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 17: Utrecht Tivoli de Helling, Netherlands

Jun 18: Hanover Musikzentrum, Germany

Jun 19: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Jun 20: Karlsruhe Jubez, Germany

Jun 21: Colmar Fete de la Musique, France

Jun 22: Lyon CCO Villeurbanne, France

Jun 23: Toulouse Rex, France

Jun 24: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Sólstafir unveil a gorgeous new live video as they discuss their new album