Watch Steve Hackett perform Eleventh Earl Of Mar live

Steve Hackett has shared a live video showcasing classic Genesis track Eleventh Earl Of Mar.

The clip has been taken from the guitarist’s upcoming Wuthering Nights: Live In Birmingham package, which is set to arrive on January 26 through InsideOut Music.

The material was recorded at the city’s Symphony Hall on Hackett’s Genesis Revisited & Classic Hackett tour in May this year – and it’ll be released on 2DVD/2CD Digipak, Blu-ray and on digital platforms.

Hackett says: “I’m excited about imminent release of Wuthering Nights. It felt special to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Wind & Wuthering – the Genesis album I had the most songwriting involvement with and a favourite among many fans.

“Songs like One For The Vine, Eleventh Earl Of Mar and Blood On The Rooftops come across powerfully on this release, which also features other Genesis and solo Hackett favourites along with songs from my latest album The Night Siren. Sit back and enjoy!””

Hackett will host an exclusive fan launch for the live package at the Everyman in Kings Cross, London, on January 15.

The evening will feature a Q&A session with the guitarist and Roger King, followed by a screening of the full concert in 5.1 surround sound.

Tickets are now available.

Steve Hackett Wuthering Nights: Live In Birmingham DVD/Blu-ray tracklist

Disc 1

Every Day El Niño The Steppes In The Skeleton Gallery Behind The Smoke Serpentine Song Rise Again Shadow Of The Hierophant

Bonus

Wuthering Nights, Live in Birmingham - Behind The Scenes Documentary

Disc 2

Eleventh Earl Of Mar One For The Vine Blood On The Rooftops In That Quiet Earth Afterglow Dance On A Volcano Inside And Out Firth Of Fifth The Musical Box Los Endos

Bonus

Behind The Smoke (Official video) Fifty Miles From The North Pole (Official video) West To East (Official video)

